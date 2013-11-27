Video: John Wall’s 360 Dunk & Power Slam Against The Lakers

#GIFs
11.26.13 5 years ago

The Wizards-Lakers game is only a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, but Nene has 25 on 11-of-19 shooting and John Wall has 18 points, 8 dimes and a couple reminders he’s one of the most athletic point guards in the NBA.

Wall is making it rain right now against the Lakers, and there’s a pretty fun battle happening between Nene and Pau Gasol.

Unfortunately, Mamba is still at least a couple weeks away from returning guys, sorry. But HE SIGNED the extension, so (timidly) yey?

What do you think?

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsJOHN WALLLOS ANGELES LAKERSNeneWASHINGTON WIZARDS

