Video: John Wall Breaks Down After Dedicating Win To Cancer Victim

We’d begun a post highlighting John Wall’s incredible crunch-time performance in the Washington Wizards’ 133-132 double overtime win versus the Boston Celtics tonight. But nothing Wall did with the ball in his hands compared to the message he conveyed after the game. Watch an overtly emotional Wall dedicate his team’s victory to Miyah Telemaque-Nelson, a six year-old friend of the Washington superstar who succumbed to Burkitt’s lymphoma on Monday morning.

Wall met Miyah last March when he invited she and her family to a Wizards game after hearing of her wish to meet hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj. Believing he could help make Miyah’s dream come true, Wall recorded the video below.

Minaj responded the same day. A few weeks later, Miyah got her wish:

#pinkwig4miyah A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 3, 2014 at 7:30pm PDT

Wall stayed close with Miyah over the past few months. He wrote a message to his friend on his shoes prior to tonight’s game.

Wall played inspired basketball tonight, scoring 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dealing 17 assists. He was especially dominant in the game’s second overtime, at one point notching 10 consecutive points to give the Wizards a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. We’ll cover those highlights another time.

For now, our thoughts are with the little girl’s family, Wall, and all those grieving from her death. Rest in peace, Miyah.

(Video via OMGTaters)

