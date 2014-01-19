Video: John Wall Posterizes Greg Monroe

01.18.14 5 years ago

During tonight’s Pistons-Wizards matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations, and not just the ‘we’re glad to be here variety,’ John Wall has been abusing Brandon Jennings off the dribble, going 6-of-8 in the restricted area with a little under half of the third quarter left. But none of his buckets haven’t been as outrageous as this left-handed slam where Greg Monroe was unable to get out of the way of the poster shot.

We take the verb “posterize” seriously around these parts, but this was most certainly one where it fits.

What do you think?

