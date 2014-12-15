Video: John Wall Speeds Past Defense Before Finding Bradley Beal For Open Trey

12.14.14 4 years ago

With sincere apologies to Russell Westbrook, there isn’t a point guard more electric in the open floor than John Wall. For not only can the Washington Wizards superstar unleash thunderous slams, but he drops slick dimes like this with ease, too. Watch Wall turn on the jets and get ahead of the Utah Jazz before flipping a behind-head pass to Bradley Beal for a swished three-pointer.



Damn.

Acceleration. Speed. Court sense. Talent. Wall has it all and more, showing it against the Jazz en route to 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and three blocks during his team’s 93-84 win.

