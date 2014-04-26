Video: John Wall’s Breakaway Lefty Slam

#Chicago Bulls #GIFs
04.26.14 4 years ago

John Wall and his Wizards weren’t able to go up 3-0 in Washington on Friday night. Despite the brutal 90-87 loss, Wall did throw down a pretty leaning lefty jam on a breakaway. Still doesn’t change their missed opportunity to all but put the series away.

Mike Dunleavy put up 35 points and Jimmy Butler hit a huge three-pointer with 26 seconds left following his dome-on-dome confrontation with Nene and the Wiz missed a big opportunity to put the series pretty well out of reach for the Bulls (no team has ever come back from a 3-0 hole).

Who wins Game 4?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMaggifsJOHN WALLWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP