Video: John Wall’s Breakaway Lefty Slam

John Wall and his Wizards weren’t able to go up 3-0 in Washington on Friday night. Despite the brutal 90-87 loss, Wall did throw down a pretty leaning lefty jam on a breakaway. Still doesn’t change their missed opportunity to all but put the series away.

Mike Dunleavy put up 35 points and Jimmy Butler hit a huge three-pointer with 26 seconds left following his dome-on-dome confrontation with Nene and the Wiz missed a big opportunity to put the series pretty well out of reach for the Bulls (no team has ever come back from a 3-0 hole).

