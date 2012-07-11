Video: Jordan Brand Unveils More Of The World’s Toughest Ballers

#Video
07.11.12 6 years ago

Meet even more of the world’s toughest ballers. That’s the aim of Nike’s second RiseAbove documentary, released yesterday. We already showed you the first of the three videos, “RiseAbove Expectations,” which followed a girl from Iraq who played in a country that severely limited women’s athletics. This time the video hits closer to home with the stories of amputee players from all across the United States. It’s about how they face their own limits and go past them.

It fits the “Rise Above Limits” theme perfectly by telling the story of Scott Odom, the founder of Amp 1 basketball, and the players and games the program has created. Six players from around the country came to Dallas to play with Odom and share their stories of playing stand-up hoops. Make sure you watch till the end to see how they played in their game against able-bodied guys.

And just in case you want to see the RiseAbove experience up close, keep your eyes open for the Jordan truck going cross-country now. If you want, check out Amp 1‘s site, for more information on the group.

What do you think of the series?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSJordan Brandvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP