Video: Jordan Brand Unveils More Of The World’s Toughest Ballers

Meet even more of the world’s toughest ballers. That’s the aim of Nike’s second RiseAbove documentary, released yesterday. We already showed you the first of the three videos, “RiseAbove Expectations,” which followed a girl from Iraq who played in a country that severely limited women’s athletics. This time the video hits closer to home with the stories of amputee players from all across the United States. It’s about how they face their own limits and go past them.

It fits the “Rise Above Limits” theme perfectly by telling the story of Scott Odom, the founder of Amp 1 basketball, and the players and games the program has created. Six players from around the country came to Dallas to play with Odom and share their stories of playing stand-up hoops. Make sure you watch till the end to see how they played in their game against able-bodied guys.

And just in case you want to see the RiseAbove experience up close, keep your eyes open for the Jordan truck going cross-country now. If you want, check out Amp 1‘s site, for more information on the group.

What do you think of the series?

