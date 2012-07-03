Video: Jordan Brand’s “Rise Above” Documentary

07.03.12 6 years ago

Jordan brand is coming out with new documentaries meant to inspire global hoops love, and the first has dropped. It’s a story of a girl from Iraq who loves a sport she’s not supposed to in a country that rarely plays the game. Jordan followed her love for the game in this four-minute film.

It’s part of a four-part documentary series called “Rise Above Expectations.” The remaining documentaries will run each week during the month of July and will be set in Dallas, Leishan Village and Chicago. I loved this line: “When I play basketball I feel alive.” Check out the first one here:

Check out more about the additional films at http://www.nikeinc.com/jordan-brand.

What do you think of the film?

