Video: Jordan Brand’s #RISEABOVE Conditions

Jordan Brand has always been about the love of the game. Contrary to what everyone wants to claim about him now, that’s all MJ was about too. In the newest addition to their #RISEABOVE campaign, our friends at Jordan have released another documentary focusing on the streets of Chicago and how kids in those tough conditions rise above it all to still play the game they love.

