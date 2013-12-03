Video: Jrue Holiday Hits Game-Winnning And-One Layup in 3rd OT

The Pelicans were missing their dominant forward, Anthony Davis, and the Bulls have been without their former MVP point guard, Derrick Rose, but that didn’t stop either team from battling into three overtimes on Monday night. Jrue Holiday was the hero with a driving and-1 layup with under 3 seconds remaining in the final overtime period for the 131-128 Pelicans victory.

Luol Deng poured in a season-high 37 points and Taj Gibson added 26 points for the Bulls, who fought hard all game in typical Tom Thibodeau fashion. But the Pelicans’ Ryan Anderson was 12-for-20 from the field (7/11 from three) for 36 points, and Jrue Holiday had 12 assists, 8 rebounds and 19 points â€” the last three of which sealed the win in the third overtime to upset the Bulls at Chicago’s United Center.

