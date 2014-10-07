Video: Julius Randle Posterizes Jusuf Nurkic

Seven-foot Nuggets rookie, Jusuf Nurkic, played professionally in Bosnia before coming over to the States to try his hand at the NBA level. Julius Randle was the No. 7 pick for the Lakers after he led Kentucky to the NCAA title game as a freshman. When the two players from opposite sides of the basketball spectrum met at the rim last night in preseason action, one of them had to give. You can probably guess which one.

After Wayne Ellington turns the corner on this Randle screen, he threads a nice pocket-pass to Julius, who takes the bounce pass in stride and elevates for the first poster dunk of his young career.

