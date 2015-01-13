Video: Kawhi’s Stone Face After Prez Obama Cracks Bonner Blogging Joke

01.13.15

Yesterday the Spurs visited the White House to accept congratulations from President Barack Obama after winning the 2014 NBA Finals — the most lopsided win in NBA Finals history. Obama gave a speech, naturally, and even mentioned the Red Mamba’s sandwich blogging side gig. But even a Presidential zinger couldn’t get Kawhi Leonard to crack a smile.

Here’s the President extolling the virtues of San Antonio’s teamwork, and Gregg Popovich going out of his way to thank his self-less team for their ability to put aside individual accolades for the betterment of the whole:

Obama did crack some jokes, obviously — though nothing will top last year’s Mario Chalmers riff.

His line about Matt Bonner‘s search for hoagie heaven was pretty good and certainly had Marco Bellinelli chuckling. Even Tony Parker managed to react. But Kawhi was a mannequin.

By way of Oakley and Allen comes the ice-cold Kawhi reaction:

But Obama did get him to chuckle at some point…

What — if anything — does Kawhi find funny?

