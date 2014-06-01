Video: Kawhi Leonard’s Series-Clinching OT Block On Russell Westbrook

There was only a minute remaining in OT during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals when Kawhi Leonard‘s heady play saved the Spurs from a Game 7. After Serge Ibaka blocked Manu Ginobili‘s layup against the backboard, OKC got out on the break for what seemed like an easy transition bucket.

Reggie Jackson was leading the break, with Russ bearing down the right lane. Reggie threw Russ a bounce pass for what appeared to be a simple layup, but Kawhi and his huge hands had other plans:

After the strip, Tim Duncan hit a difficult turnaround jumper against a too-small double-team, and the Spurs had a three-point lead with just 19 seconds remaining. The Thunder never scored again, and their season was over.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

