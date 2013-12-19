Video: Kemba Walker Game-Winning Jumper To Beat The Raptors In OT

12.18.13 5 years ago

With Toronto and Charlotte tied at 102 and just a second remaining in overtime Wednesday night, Kemba Walker, received the pass from the sideline and immediately launched an off-balance jumper. The ball fell true as the buzzer sounded ending the first overtime and sealing the win for the visiting Bobcats.

Walker led Charlotte with 29 points, five boards, and three steals. DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 30 points on 26 shots, going 0-for-4 from deep in a losing effort.

