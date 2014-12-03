Video: Kendrick Perkins’ Post-Up On Anthony Davis Goes Predictably Poorly

If there was ever a time when the Oklahoma City Thunder would abandon their time-honored tradition of granting Kendrick Perkins a nightly post-up chance, you’d think Kevin Durant’s debut would be it. Nah. The better option would clearly be giving Big Perk an opportunity against Anthony Davis.

What a surprising turn of events.

This was one of AD’s four blocks in the New Orleans Pelicans’ win 112-104 win over the Thunder. He also had six steals. But will Scott Brooks go back to Perkins anyway the next time these two teams meet anyway? No doubt.

