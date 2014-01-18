Video: Kenneth Faried Destroys Dion Waiters With The Two-Handed Block

#Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
01.18.14 5 years ago

During Cleveland’s visit to Denver, there wasn’t a lot of defense during a 117-109 Cavs win. Both teams found ample time to create offensive opportunities during the breakneck pace. But after Cav Dion Waiters stole the ball and headed the other way, Kenneth Faried changed all that with a two-handed evisceration of Waiters as he drove in to score.

Just check out this snuff:

You can tell it was a completely dominating play because after Faried passed it the other way and looked the Cavs bench down, they stood like they’d just seen Faried take Waiters’ lunch money at recess and there wasn’t anything they could do about it.

But the Cavs got the last laugh, and Kyrie Irving’s 23 points and six dimes led the way in the win.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagDion WaitersgifsKENNETH FARIED

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP