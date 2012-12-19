Video: Kenneth Faried Pukes on the Sideline, Still Gets Double-Double

#Video
12.19.12 6 years ago

Kenneth Faried barreled his way to 19 points and 11 boards in a Denver win over the Spurs last night, while also trying desperately to deal with a white-hot Tim Duncan (31 and 18) and flu-like symptoms. And it apparently almost killed him.

Watch Faried losing it on the sideline in the fourth quarter as Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson head for the hills as soon as they realize what’s happening:

#Video
DENVER NUGGETS KENNETH FARIED TIM DUNCAN

