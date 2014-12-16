Video: Kent Bazemore Flies In For Massive Block Of Derrick Rose’s Layup

Derrick Rose is normally explosive enough to get his shot off among the interior trees. One of the reasons why is because freaky guards like Kent Bazemore rarely venture to the paint. Watch the Atlanta Hawks long-armed reserve fly in from the weakside for an emphatic block of Rose’s layup attempt in his team’s 93-86 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Get it outta’ here!

This would prove a microcosm of Rose’s overall night: he shot just 6-of-21 from the floor and turned the ball over six times. The rejuvenated Al Horford paced the Hawks with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

