Video: Kent Bazemore Puts Crazy Wingspan To Full Effect For Big Block

The Atlanta Hawks play perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing brand of offense in basketball. Believe it or not, though, it’s the play of Mike Budenholzer’s team on the other end that’s spurred them to such great heights in 2014-2015. Watch Atlanta offseason acquisition and defensive ace drive home that reality and Kent Bazemore put his nearly seven-foot wingspan to perfect use on this massive chase-down block of Marcus Smart during his team’s win over the Boston Celtics last night.

Amazing.

Look where the third-year pro is just after leaving his feet to block Marcus Smart’s layup attempt:

Bazemore just shouldn’t be able to swat the rookie’s shot so easily considering how much sooner he left his feet before Smart and his lengthy take-off point. It’s almost like rare length and pogo-stick jumping ability is helpful on defense!

The Old Dominion product has seen an increase in playing time this month. Bazemore has notched double-digit minutes for seven of the eight games in which he’s appeared during January, and scored a season-high 17 points in his team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday as Atlanta rested several regulars.

Though he won’t supplant DeMarre Carroll or Thabo Sefolosha in Budenholzer’s wing rotation, it speaks to the Hawks’ wealth of talent that a player of Bazemore’s unique ability is bit player. And considering the many upper-echelon perimeter talents of Eastern Conference contenders, a team can’t have too many capable stoppers.

Bazemore isn’t a fixture for Atlanta. Come the postseason, though, don’t be surprised if he makes a sizable single game impact should the players in front of him fall victim to foul trouble – Baze is that gifted as a defender.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.