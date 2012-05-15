Video: Kevin Durant Crushes A Lefty Slam On Andrew Bynum

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video #Kevin Durant
05.15.12 6 years ago

It didn’t take long for OKC to announce their presence in the Western Conference Semifinals. Kevin Durant – who would finish with 25 points in less than 30 minutes of PT – drove right by Metta World Peace on one of the opening possessions and put down a ridiculous left-handed jam over the top of Andrew Bynum. He made this look too easy.

Who is the best left-handed dunker in the league?

