Video: Kevin Durant Gets Serious Air & Dunks Over 2 Spurs

Two days ago Tim Duncan had one of the best dunks of the playoffs, but in Thursday’s Thunder win Kevin Durant laid down the trump card â€” on Duncan. With just over three minutes left in a low-scoring first quarter â€” one that had already seen a big alley-oop by James Harden â€” KD turned the corner past the Spurs’ blown assignment and hammered a slam on Matt Bonner and Duncan. Hit the jump to check out where he takes off from.

Durant’s dunk was huge for its timing after OKC had taken an 8-0 lead, then let San Antonio creep back to within a bucket. The Thunder went on to crush the Spurs and get within 2-1 in the series. And what sticks out most, for me anyway as a former college long jumper, was Durant’s taking off from the block and dunking on Duncan on the way down.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of the dunk?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.