“Run your man off a screen, glide by a 6-10 post trying to cut you off at 12 feet, shoot while running into a man trying to take a charge, and roll it off the top of the backboard.” — Kevin Durant, Thursday night against Minnesota.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.