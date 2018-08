Foot Locker killed it last week with their hilarious ads on James Harden‘s backup beard and Carmelo Anthony‘s “Melos.” Here’s another recent commercial from them where Kevin Durant, Scottie Pippen and Deron Williams break down why it’s impossible to be perfect.

