Kevin Durant Stars In New Nike Basketball Commercial

11.28.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Now that you’ve seen the initial spot, the behind the scenes feature and LeBron James‘ solo commercial, you knew that the next thing to drop from our friends over at Nike Basketball in the #BasketballNeverStops campaign would be a vignette for Kevin Durant. In this new 60-second spot titled “Paint The Town,” watch KD get buckets set to the song “Good Times” by legendary vocalist Sam Cooke.

Busy throughout the summer playing basketball around the U.S. and in China, KD has been known to hoop with anyone at anytime. As you can see in this spot, he’s seen playing with various groups including local seniors, his friend J.Cole and truckers at a nearby gas station rest stop in OKC.

