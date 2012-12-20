Video: Kevin Durant Stops Josh Smith Three Times, Then Dunks All Over Him

#Video #Kevin Durant
12.20.12 6 years ago

If Kevin Durant does win MVP this season for the first time â€” a claim that he is the clear statistical winner came out yesterday via ESPN â€” this stretch should be played at his award ceremony. He stuffs All-Star Josh Smith on three straight post moves, then runs past him at the other end to finish a break with a dunk on Smith, one of the league’s best leapers. Smith, like us, can only shake his head in amazement.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSDimeMagJOSH SMITHKEVIN DURANTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP