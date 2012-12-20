Video: Kevin Durant Stops Josh Smith Three Times, Then Dunks All Over Him

If Kevin Durant does win MVP this season for the first time â€” a claim that he is the clear statistical winner came out yesterday via ESPN â€” this stretch should be played at his award ceremony. He stuffs All-Star Josh Smith on three straight post moves, then runs past him at the other end to finish a break with a dunk on Smith, one of the league’s best leapers. Smith, like us, can only shake his head in amazement.
