Video: Kevin Durant Stops Josh Smith Three Times, Then Dunks All Over Him

If Kevin Durant does win MVP this season for the first time â€” a claim that he is the clear statistical winner came out yesterday via ESPN â€” this stretch should be played at his award ceremony. He stuffs All-Star Josh Smith on three straight post moves, then runs past him at the other end to finish a break with a dunk on Smith, one of the league’s best leapers. Smith, like us, can only shake his head in amazement.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.