Video: Kevin Durant With Two Delicious Dimes In Win Over Celtics

Perhaps you’ve been too distracted by Kevin Durant‘s silky jumper, but he’s improved other areas of his game. His defense is getting better each year, and he’s a lot stronger on the block than he was early on â€” when he would routinely get muscled into the restricted area by opposing fours. He’s also improved his passing ability, increasing his assist averages over the last four years, while cutting down on his turnovers, which have dropped in each of his last three seasons. Two dimes during Sunday night’s win against the visiting Celtics highlight his improving court vision and creativity.

This first one doesn’t lead directly to a basket, but considering who he’s passing to out of a pick-and-roll, and considering the result, Durant has to be commended for putting Kendrick Perkins in a position to succeed â€” no easy task, we’re afraid. KD actually throws a bounce pass through his legs to the rolling Perk, who is immediately met by Brandon Bass. But because the C’s defense is so keyed up to stop KD, Perk has an easy time side-stepping Bass and putting in the layup. Bonus points for the flair of a between-the-legs pass.

This second dime by Durant â€” he had eight in OKC’s 119-96 Sunday steamrolling against the visiting Celtics â€” features his creativity on the break. He fakes a behind-the-back pass (think Rajon Rondo) before throwing the over-shoulder pass to a trailing Reggie Jackson. The fake makes Gerald Wallace freeze just enough to give Jackson an easy slam.

With Russell Westbrook out after a third surgery on that right knee of his, KD is expected to shoulder some of the playmaking responsibilities Russ cedes as he recovers. Judging by these gorgeous dimes, he’s doing pretty well in that capacity, as the Thunder have gone 4-and-2 with Russ out.

