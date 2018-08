This chase-down block by Kevin Durant shows us how much he’s actually improved on the defensive end. He’s more than just a scorer now – two years ago, Durant wouldn’t have even given this effort. He’s hungrier than he’s ever been before and it’s showed all season long.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is KD the MVP so far?

Follow Michael on Twitter at @Mikey_NBA.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.