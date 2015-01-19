Video: Kevin Durant’s Near Triple-Double In 28 Mins.

01.19.15 4 years ago

To say the Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a blazing start in the first half against the Orlando Magic on Sunday would be a bit of an understatement. They essentially performed in video game mode scoring a ridiculous 79 points in the first half – the most since the franchise moved to OKC – on 73 percent (!) shooting. They were led by the superstar tandem of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. While Westbrook wasn’t busy coasting to the rim with a sick reverse slam and boggling our minds with an incredible mid-air pass, Durant was dazzling his way to a near triple-double in just 28 minutes on the court.

The Thunder looked a little more human in the second half as they finished with a 57.8 shooting percentage, but the damage was already done. OKC snapped a four-game losing skid on the road by demolishing the Magic Sunday night, 127-99.

KD was the biggest reason why. He became just the eighth player in the shot clock era to record 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ assists in 28 minutes on Sunday.

He also found time to snuff this Ben Gordon layup:

After OKC’s blowout win at the Amway Center, Durant talked about his team’s performance:

“We started the game with a lot of energy, a lot of effort, the defense was good and we passed the ball really well tonight,” Durant said. “Everybody touched the ball. … We were aggressive attacking the rim and we found the open jump-shooters. We can’t look too far down the road; we’re always worried about today.”

For a team that has had their fair share of troubles on the road this season, the Thunder kicked off their five-game road trip in nine nights with quite a bang. Next up, KD and company face the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

