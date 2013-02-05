Video: Kevin Durant’s New Foot Locker Commercial

#Video #Kevin Durant
02.05.13 5 years ago

Kevin Durant is actually pretty nice, but his disregard for defenders and opponents makes him come off as humorless on the court. Durant’s divided personality is the star of the latest Foot Locker commercial, a sneakerhead’s take on the “Dexter” character. So, if you’re a Redskins fan or from the D.C. area like him or just a Thunder teammate, Durant is nice. If you don’t fit those restrictions or have the unlucky fate of guarding him â€” KD is not nice.

What do you think?

