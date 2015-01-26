Video: Kevin Durant’s One-Handed Smash Against Cavs

Sunday afternoon basketball made its triumphant return to national television this weekend, and it kicked off with back-to-back matchups that lived up to the hype. The main focus of the later game featured the Cavaliers and the visiting Thunder, centering on the battle between the former MVP (LeBron James) and the reigning 2014 MVP (Kevin Durant). KD and the Thunder fell, 108-98, but not before Durant threw down a hammerhead one-handed jam.

Durant arguably earned the highlight of the game honors with his thrilling driving dunk to close the first half. The former Longhorn surveyed his options from the corner, recognized a lane, and quickly went to work. After flying by J.R. Smith with an explosive first step, KD finished with the one-handed power jam. If you look closely, Durant made sure that LeBron was well aware of his filthy rim-rocker as he made his way back up the court.

LeBron James and company got the last laugh though, winning their sixth straight game with a 108-98 victory over the Thunder. Despite KD’s 32-point and nine-assist effort, the Cavs pulled away at the end of the second half backed by Bron, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving’s combined 74 points on Sunday.

