Kevin Durant won his third consecutive scoring title this year, and came up just short of an MVP. But with the way he’s started in the NBA Finals, he may end up with the largest prize of all. Durant isn’t exactly the most explosive athlete, but he put together a lot of memorable plays from this year’s regular season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What was Durant’s best highlight this season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.