Watch Kevin Garnett Explain His Maniacal Basketball “Fandom”

Kevin Garnett isn’t most basketball fans. Instead of simply marveling at the world’s greatest athletes competing in the world’s greatest sport, the Brooklyn Nets big man says he approaches watching hoops the same way he does playing them – with a maniacal and relentless intensity that exhibits his undying love for the game.

In a segment that recently aired on New York’s YES Network, watch KG typically and unsurprisingly explain the nature of his unique brand of basketball “fandom.”

Sounds about right.

One would assume that a player with the almost unrivaled basketball IQ of Garnett would make a great coach, but we know better. The future Hall-of-Famer would surely be a far too demanding and menacing presence on the sidelines, completely unable to keep his emotions in check.

He seems best-suited as a training specialist in the mold of Hakeem Olajuwon. Then again, Garnett recently expressed interest in buying a stake of the Minnesota Timberwolves. KG, owner? That might work.

Either way, he’ll clearly be involved in the game as long as he can, and basketball is much better off for it.

