Video: Kevin Garnett Runs The Floor And Finishes With Authority

Kevin Garnett proves that he can still lay it down with this big dunk over Kenneth Faried. After receiving a timely pass from Shaun Livingston in transition during the first quarter of Tuesday’s Nets vs. Nuggets game, KG showed that he still has the legs to run the floor on the break and finish strong at the rim.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Unfortunately for KG and his Nets teammates, the visiting Nuggets easily won, 111-87, in front of an increasingly disillusioned Barclays Center crowd. The Nets fall to 5-13 on the year, and the Nuggets improve to 11-6 with the win.

[vid via TheBrooklynGame]

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.