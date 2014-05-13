Video: Kevin Garnett Smashes Putback Jam

#Miami Heat
05.12.14 4 years ago

After grabbing their first win of the series over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets came into Game 4 on their home-court on Monday night, looking to even the series against the Heat. After trailing at halftime, the Nets came out in the second half with more intensity, which was reflected with a strong play from veteran Kevin Garnett.

After Deron Williams spun his way into the lane for the short jumper that rattled off the rim, KG sprung up and dunked the rebound with authority.

