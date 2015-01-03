Video: Kevin Garnett Yells “I’m Good! I’m Good” As Channing Frye Air-Balls

The influence of communication knows no bounds in basketball. Kevin Garnett can attest to that reality more than anyone. In a play encapsulating the 38 year-old’s current impact and career-long zeal for competition, watch KG repeatedly yell “I’m good! I’m good!” while defending the Orlando Magic’s Channing Frye in the post and goading him into an air-ball – as the Brooklyn Nets lead by double-digits late in the fourth quarter.

Yes you are, KG.

Garnett had nine points, six rebounds, and two steals in just 18 minutes of play during the Nets’ 100-98 win over the Magic. Orlando made the game far closer than it actually was with an inconsequential run late in the fourth quarter.

(Video via The Brooklyn Game)

