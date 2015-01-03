Video: Kevin Garnett Yells “I’m Good! I’m Good” As Channing Frye Air-Balls

01.03.15 4 years ago 7 Comments

The influence of communication knows no bounds in basketball. Kevin Garnett can attest to that reality more than anyone. In a play encapsulating the 38 year-old’s current impact and career-long zeal for competition, watch KG repeatedly yell “I’m good! I’m good!” while defending the Orlando Magic’s Channing Frye in the post and goading him into an air-ball – as the Brooklyn Nets lead by double-digits late in the fourth quarter.

Yes you are, KG.

Garnett had nine points, six rebounds, and two steals in just 18 minutes of play during the Nets’ 100-98 win over the Magic. Orlando made the game far closer than it actually was with an inconsequential run late in the fourth quarter.

(Video via The Brooklyn Game)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSKEVIN GARNETTSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP