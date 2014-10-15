Video: Kevin Love Smokes Milwaukee Sans LeBron James & Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is resting a janky ankle; LeBron James is taking a respite after his emotionally taxing trip to Brazil against his former ‘mates in Miami. That left Kevin Love alone and the supporting cast against the Bucks last night and their rookie sensation, Jabari Parker. It wasn’t a problem, though, with Love leading the Cavs to a 106-100 win.

The former Bruin was 8-for-11 and 5-of-7 from deep on his way to a game-high 25 points in just 20 minutes of game action. He also introduced Parker to the NBA:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Parker had a team-high 18 points for the Bucks on a solid 7-of-12 from the field including a a sequence with back-to-back dunks.

But the Cavs are a juggernaut who can afford to sit out two-thirds of the their Big Three, sit their third star for 28 minutes and still get a win.

Dion Waiters continued to prove his ditractors — including us — wrong who said he wouldn’t be able to handle his new status as a fourth or fifth option. He adding 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting to Love’s total and the Cavs pulled it out.

How many games could the Cavs win without LeBron or Kyrie?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.