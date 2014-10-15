Video: Kevin Love Smokes Milwaukee Sans LeBron James & Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is resting a janky ankle; LeBron James is taking a respite after his emotionally taxing trip to Brazil against his former ‘mates in Miami. That left Kevin Love alone and the supporting cast against the Bucks last night and their rookie sensation, Jabari Parker. It wasn’t a problem, though, with Love leading the Cavs to a 106-100 win.
The former Bruin was 8-for-11 and 5-of-7 from deep on his way to a game-high 25 points in just 20 minutes of game action. He also introduced Parker to the NBA:
Parker had a team-high 18 points for the Bucks on a solid 7-of-12 from the field including a a sequence with back-to-back dunks.
But the Cavs are a juggernaut who can afford to sit out two-thirds of the their Big Three, sit their third star for 28 minutes and still get a win.
Dion Waiters continued to prove his ditractors — including us — wrong who said he wouldn’t be able to handle his new status as a fourth or fifth option. He adding 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting to Love’s total and the Cavs pulled it out.
How many games could the Cavs win without LeBron or Kyrie?
This is what I was expecting…Though I thought this level of efficiency would be with LeBron and Kyrie…Kevin looks even more proficient as a shooter and low post scorer…
The conversation of Bosh being a better player if things continue this way will be more of a running joke than a serious topic. He is just more involved and effective a player.
Dion Waiters level of control and shooting prowess has been surprising as well so far…these guys seem like they are mentally prepared to do the work to be champions…
When people are predicting struggles based most notably on Miami’s initial season struggles together is sort of odd when the main cog in that situation (LeBron) should be well aware of what it was like and what it took to get over those struggles.
They look smooth as a team and deeper than they did initially.
Yeah, I gotta hand it to you. You saw this one coming. I still have my doubts it’s sustainable and the one factor that Love won’t be able to shake until the season’s end is to find out how durable he really is. If Kyrie is already shakey and LBJ needs to keeps his minutes down, it will be interesting to see how it holds up over 82.
You win this round.