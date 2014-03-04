Video: Kevin Love Talks About Joining BODYARMOR & Going 1-On-1 With Larry Bird

03.04.14 4 years ago

Today, BODYARMOR SuperDrink announced Kevin Love has joined their brand, uniting with fellow athletes like James Harden, Andrew Luck, Mike Trout, LeSean McCoy and Rob Gronkowski. In an exclusive interview with the brand, seen below, Love talked about his earliest memories of shooting hoops in his crib, as well as his youngest hardwood dreams.

In what is easily the most interesting aspect of the interview, Love admits that if there was one player he could go against one-on-one for 48 minutes, it would be Larry Bird. Ironically, the two have drawn comparisons over the years, and with their similarities–both big men with exceptional passing and shooting skills–it would be fun to watch. Bird raining triples from the perimeter; Love beasting inside.

As for BODYARMOR, Love says it’s a big plus for him. In his own words, he sweats a lot, and so an upgraded sports drink loaded with electrolytes, vitamins and coconut water is important. Check out the video below for more.

