Video: Klay Thompson Blocks Chris Paul To Save Warriors’ Win

There was bad blood all around during the Warriors-Clippers match-up that concluded the NBA’s quintuple-header on Christmas Day this year. Blake Griffin was ejected, and so was the Warriors’ Draymond Green, for an earlier hit on Griffin. But it was Klay Thompson‘s defense, of all things, that preserved the tenuous lead the Dubs had built up during a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

First off, Chris Paul scored 26 points to go with 11 assists in a game that he appeared to have taken over down the stretch. Stephen Curry was, likewise, shooting the Dubs into the game with the fourth quarter winding down. But, with the Dubs up 105-103, and the clock ticking inside of 10 seconds, it was Klay’s block from behind on a driving Paul that ultimately sealed the Dubs win.

Jamal Crawford would attempt a highly contested three-pointer that barely nipped the front of the iron with the remaining second on the clock, and the Warriors escaped Oracle Arena with a 105-103 victory. Klay, who is primarily known as one-half of the Splash Brothers, won the game with his defense for a change, which just adds to the melodrama surrounding the last game on Christmas.

What did you think of Thompson’s block?

