Video: Klay Thompson Go-Ahead Bucket To Seal Win

Klay Thompson didn’t just unload on Robin Lopez last night. He also dropped the go-head runner right in Wesley Matthews‘ face with under 10 seconds to play.

Down 90-89 after Andre Iguodala missed the back end of his two free throws, the Warriors forced a turnover and had the ball with 14 seconds left. On the ensuing play, Klay caught the ball after looping around an Andrew Bogut screen on the left baseline. But Matthews — one of the best defenders at the 2-spot in the NBA — nimbly navigated Bogut’s body and was right on klay’s hip when he came around the corner. Klay kept going anyway, and put up a heavily contested, one-footed shot in the paint…

It ripped the nylon and gave the Warriors a 91-90 lead. They expanded on that difference after a pair of costly turnovers by the Blazers and clutch free throws from Steph Curry.

It was quite the weekend for the new $70-million man.

