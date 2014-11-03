Video: Klay Thompson Go-Ahead Bucket To Seal Win

Klay Thompson didn’t just unload on Robin Lopez last night. He also dropped the go-head runner right in Wesley Matthews‘ face with under 10 seconds to play.
Down 90-89 after Andre Iguodala missed the back end of his two free throws, the Warriors forced a turnover and had the ball with 14 seconds left. On the ensuing play, Klay caught the ball after looping around an Andrew Bogut screen on the left baseline. But Matthews — one of the best defenders at the 2-spot in the NBA — nimbly navigated Bogut’s body and was right on klay’s hip when he came around the corner. Klay kept going anyway, and put up a heavily contested, one-footed shot in the paint…
It ripped the nylon and gave the Warriors a 91-90 lead. They expanded on that difference after a pair of costly turnovers by the Blazers and clutch free throws from Steph Curry.
It was quite the weekend for the new $70-million man.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This season has started off where the Play-Offs ended. Wicked.
Might have to start calling him ‘Slay’ Thompson if he keeps this up…he is defending at a high level and scoring with confidence…When a young players starts moving decisively with confidence and is this skilled it is great to watch…now the Warriors have two of these players on their team that can just explode offensively despite defenses being geared to stop them…Well see how well Kerr develops a guy like Harrison Barnes to be that other wildcard or if their organization makes a move to solidify their front court with more physically reliable rim protectors to help these guys grind out wins…