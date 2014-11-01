Video: Kobe Bryant Beats Defender Baseline For Powerful Reverse Dunk

A play like this deserves to speak (mostly) for itself. Watch 36 year-old Kobe Bryant beat Matt Barnes baseline and rise for a vintage 180-degree power slam.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Man. Epic.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.