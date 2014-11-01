Video: Kobe Bryant Beats Defender Baseline For Powerful Reverse Dunk

A play like this deserves to speak (mostly) for itself. Watch 36 year-old Kobe Bryant beat Matt Barnes baseline and rise for a vintage 180-degree power slam.
Man. Epic.
What do you think?
how is that not a travel? he switched his pivot foot… kids do not copy
They never hardly call Jordan, I mean Kobe for a travel. Yes they do still get caught in watching him.who wouldn’t.
Not a travel. It wasn’t a pivot change, that was the first step off the pivot.
Pretty sure that’s not a travel
Straight up? Veteran move. Used the rim to protect him instead of going up and over a defender (See Blake Griffin dunks). This could have been Jimmy Butler dunking on Matt Barnes and this would not have made a headline. Dime Magazine, please hop off Kobe’s dick. Thanks!
hater!