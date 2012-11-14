Video: Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard Combine For A Nasty Alley-Oop

#San Antonio Spurs #Video #Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard
11.14.12 6 years ago

The Lakers could’ve won, probably should’ve won last night against San Antonio. But during the game’s biggest moments, San Antonio trusted in each other, and got a terrific look for Danny Green. The Lakers, meanwhile, had to resort to a Pau Gasol triple from the corner. So they didn’t win the battle of execution, but the battle of highlights? Kobe and Dwight Howard made sure L.A. still won that war.

Are the Spurs the best team in the West?

