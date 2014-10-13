Video: Kobe Gives Stephen Curry Props After Deep 3

The Warriors again blew out the Lakers in their exhibition game last night, exposing LA’s dire need for some defense. Kobe Bryant took on the challenge of guarding a red-hot Stephen Curry at one point midway through the third quarter. He couldn’t slow him down, either, and gave him some props after Steph shook him off for the hoop.

Watch Steph almost lose the ball above the three-point arc, only to collect it back and bump Kobe off him. Despite the lack of space, Steph immediately went up for the long three-pointer and it ripped the bottom of the nylon.

Kobe was laughing after Steph knocked him off and stepped backed to drill the long jumper. He even slapped his butt in appreciation.

The DAP came in a game where Steph was 8-for-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc for 25 points, six assists and six rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

It’s not often the Mamba is smiling while getting blown out at home (the Dubs beat them late last week, too, when Kobe complimented Steph’s backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, after the game). But Curry’s annoyed three-pointer after Bryant’s tight defense beyond the arc probably reminded Kobe of himself back when he was a young player on the rise.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.