Watch Kobe Bryant Make Left-Handed Jumper After Injuring Right Shoulder

This is so, so Kobe Bryant. After the Los Angeles Lakers legend injured right shoulder earlier in the game, watch Mamba return to the floor and hit a left-handed turnaround jumper during his team’s 96-80 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Classic.

Bryant downplayed the injury after the game, insisting that he’s “not too concerned about it.” But the Lakers ordered a MRI nonetheless. Obviously, his playing status going forward will depend on the results of that test and others.

Kobe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds versus New Orleans – and a highlight that will no doubt be part of his Hall-of-Fame induction reel.

