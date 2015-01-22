Watch Kobe Bryant Make Left-Handed Jumper After Injuring Right Shoulder

This is so, so Kobe Bryant. After the Los Angeles Lakers legend injured right shoulder earlier in the game, watch Mamba return to the floor and hit a left-handed turnaround jumper during his team’s 96-80 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Classic.
Bryant downplayed the injury after the game, insisting that he’s “not too concerned about it.” But the Lakers ordered a MRI nonetheless. Obviously, his playing status going forward will depend on the results of that test and others.
Kobe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds versus New Orleans – and a highlight that will no doubt be part of his Hall-of-Fame induction reel.
(Video via CaCHooKaManTV)
Definitely something LeBron couldn’t do!
You’re joking, right? Have you seen LeBron shoot post shots with his left? Dunk with his left? Pass and dribble with his left? Block with his left? I’m pretty sure he could step back five more feet and shoot with his left. Hell, I can shoot with my left, and I’m right-handed. Oh, and not in the NBA. C’mon, guy. LeBron doesn’t NEED to shoot with his left, so he doesn’t. But there’s no doubt in my mind that he could, and that he’d shoot well.
Yeah I was joking. LeBron has before
get off lebron’s jock why are you defending him you dont even know him. who are you his sponsor
Look at Antony Davis’ face in the background