Watch Kobe Bryant Make Left-Handed Jumper After Injuring Right Shoulder

01.22.15 4 years ago 5 Comments

This is so, so Kobe Bryant. After the Los Angeles Lakers legend injured right shoulder earlier in the game, watch Mamba return to the floor and hit a left-handed turnaround jumper during his team’s 96-80 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Classic.

Bryant downplayed the injury after the game, insisting that he’s “not too concerned about it.” But the Lakers ordered a MRI nonetheless. Obviously, his playing status going forward will depend on the results of that test and others.

Kobe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds versus New Orleans – and a highlight that will no doubt be part of his Hall-of-Fame induction reel.

(Video via CaCHooKaManTV)

