Video: Kyle Lowry Drops Andre Miller To Floor With Killer Crossover

11.07.14 4 years ago

Poor Andre Miller. He’s supposed to be leading fast-breaks or abusing young point guards in the post, not navigating around ball-screens set for dynamic ballhandlers like Kyle Lowry. Miller looked every bit of his 38 years after Lowry – with the help of a pick from Jonas Valanciunas – sent him crashing to the floor with via a cat-quick crossover.

Yeesh.

The Washington Wizards as a whole were dealt just as unfortunate a hand as their veteran point guard tonight. What was the chance John Wall and company would stroll into Air Canada Centre on Friday and come away with a win when the home team was rocking the jerseys below? 10 percent? Less?

We really, really miss that beautifully cartoonish dinosaur.

Lowry and the Toronto Raptors led from the opening tip, sprinting to a 103-84 win over over the Wizards. Considering Miller’s embarrassment, though, Washington’s psychological loss was likely even more lopsided than the score.

