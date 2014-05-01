Video: Kyle Lowry Makes Deron Williams Look Silly

The Raptors took care of business at a raucous Air Canada Centre in Game 5 to take a 3-2

series lead over the Nets. Kyle Lowry was the biggest reason why. Not only did he end the first half in style, but he absolutely duped Deron Williams on this behind-the-back move before hitting the scoop shot in the lane.

(Via Eye on Basketball)

