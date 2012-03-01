Video: Kyrie Irving Drops Iman Shumpert With a Crossover

#Kyrie Irving #Video
03.01.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Iman Shumpert may be one of the best young defensive perimeter players in the League, but he had nothing for the Cavs’ Kyrie Iriving on this crossover.

Twitter went nuts when Irving hit him with this. Watch it here:

Check out the Top 5 Crossovers in the NBA

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video
TAGScrossoversDimeMagHIGHLIGHTSIMAN SHUMPERTKYRIE IRVINGvideo

