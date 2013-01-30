Video: LaMarcus Aldridge And Nicolas Batum’s Huge Shots Knock Out Dallas

We recapped this wild finish already last night in Smack, but watching the final three shots of Portland’s 21-point comeback against Dallas is worth replaying. At least five times.

What gets us is the degree of difficulty of the three-pointers Nicolas Batum and LaMarcus Aldridge hit in the game’s final 35 seconds to tie the Mavericks — not to mention that it was Aldridge’s first made three of the season. Aldridge’s game-winner was a 15-foot turnaround J, a shot the two-time All-Star has hit literally hundreds of times in his career, but even that came over the wingspan of Brandan Wright.

If LMA’s game-winner seemed similar to his dagger at the buzzer to beat Dallas last season, too, then not all notable aspects of this game were familiar. According to the AP’s Annie Peterson, Aldridge and J.J. Hickson became the first Portland teammates to each have at least 26 poitns and 13 boards in the same game since Clyde Drexler and Jerome Kersey, 26 years ago.

