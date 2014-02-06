Video: LaMarcus Aldridge Hits Huge Turnaround Then Stares Down Spike Lee

02.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Something about Spike Lee yapping at opponents just brings out the best in players visiting Madison Square Garden. The Blazers were in New York to kick off Wednesday night’s ESPN double-header, but both teams were struggling to find the nylon all night. The Knicks kept things close as Portland’s pair of All-Stars, Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge, shot poorly from the field like most of their teammates. But the Blazers hung tough behind Nicolas Batum‘s strong 20 points. In the end, though, it was Aldridge who sealed it for them, and he seemed to put a special emphasis on staring down Lee after he did it.

The Blazers were only up two points with under a minute to play when Aldridge isolated on the left wing against 2012 DPOY Tyson Chandler. Aldridge faked one way, then spun the other before using all of his 7-5 wingspan to drill the turnaround jumper over the 7-foot Chandler.

And yeah, that’s Aldridge giving the 1000 yard stare to Lee as he backpedaled up the court.

The big bucket by Aldridge sealed the win, too, 94-90.

(video via Frank Den)

