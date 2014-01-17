Video: Lance Stephenson Steals It From J.R. Smith Before Sick And-1 Reverse

After Lance Stephenson stole the fumbling dribble of J.R. Smith and sprinted the other way to nestle in a reverse layup plus the foul, TNT’s Reggie Miller thought he spotted a “G-rated Dougie.” There was nothing G-rated about Stephenson’s performance against the Knicks, though. Brooklyn’s finest scored a career-high 28 points as the Pacers dismantled their Eastern Conference rivals from just a year ago.

Oh what a difference a year makes.

Sir Lance-Alot is gonna be stoked about this performance.

