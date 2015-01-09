Video: Knicks D-League Call-Up Langston Galloway Rises For Emphatic Put-Back Slam

#New York Knicks #GIFs
01.08.15 4 years ago

Welcome to the NBA, Langston Galloway. Watch the New York Knicks guard – playing just his second career game – rise for an authoritative put-back jam in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Houston Rockets.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Damn.

Galloway was called up from the D-League’s Westchester Knicks following Monday’s trade that sent Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The St. Joseph’s product made his NBA debut in last night’s Knicks loss to the Washington Wizards, scoring seven points and dishing three assists in 17 minutes of play.

If it were up to Carmelo Anthony, it seems like Galloway would be in New York for the long-haul. The Knicks’ franchise player was certainly impressed by the rookie’s jam:

Could Galloway be a bright spot of New York’s lost season? For ‘Melo sake, we certainly hope so.

(GIFs via @_MarcusD_)

