Video: LeBron James Alley-Oop His Only Points Through 3 Quarters

05.28.14 4 years ago

Through 36 minutes of basketball in Game 5 between the Pacers and Heat tonight, LeBron James had exactly two points. His alley-oop jam was the first two points of the game, in fact, but the NBA’s four-time MVP didn’t find the bucket again on free throws or from the field until the fourth quarter.

James picked up two first-quarter fouls and nabbed his fifth in the third quarter. Of those 36 minutes of basketball that elapsed, LeBron played 13:53 with two points (1-of-5 shooting), two assists, two turnovers, one rebound and five personal fouls.

At least his lone bucket through three periods was fun…

(video through outsidethenba’s YouTube channel)

